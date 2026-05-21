The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warned that taxpayers who do not file their tax return within the established deadlines may face serious consequences if they do not regularize their situation in time.

When the omission continues and official notices are not answered, the agency is authorized to move forward with collection measures that directly impact assets.

These actions include the seizure of bank accounts, properties, and even vehicles, within the framework of a legal process aimed at recovering taxes owed.

The mandatory procedure that no one should postpone with their taxes

Filing the tax return is an annual obligation that allows the IRS to determine whether the taxpayer owes taxes or is entitled to a refund. Failing to meet this requirement on time and properly can generate penalties from the very beginning.

The problem gets worse when, in addition to not filing the return, the taxpayer does not take steps to correct the situation.

IRS seizes bank accounts and assets of all those who postponed this procedure

When the return is filed late or not filed at all, the IRS can apply:

Fines for noncompliance

Interest on the amounts owed

Automatic adjustments to the tax status

If the debt remains unresolved, the case can escalate to stricter collection stages.

How long do I have before they automatically seize my assets?

Before applying harsher sanctions, the IRS follows a formal procedure. First, it sends notices informing the taxpayer of the debt or the failure to file. Then, if there is no response, it issues a Final Notice of Intent to Levy, which grants a period, generally 30 days, to regularize the situation.

If the taxpayer does not act within that period, the agency is authorized to take action against their assets.