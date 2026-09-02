For those planning to travel to Argentina, Chile, or Uruguay, there is one detail worth checking in advance: the validity of the passport.

The immigration authorities of these countries emphasize that this document must be in order at the time of entry, and that its expiration may lead to denial of entry.

What each country requires

In the case of Argentina, to enter as a tourist, foreigners must present a valid passport. In addition, various official and consular sources indicate that the minimum validity period required to enter most countries is usually 6 months.

In Uruguay, the rules are similar: citizens of countries that are not part of Mercosur require a valid passport to enter, and consular agencies detail that a minimum validity of 6 months from the date of entry is required, in addition to having at least one blank page available.

In Chile, immigration rules also establish that the passport must be valid in order to travel, and various destinations in the region apply the same criterion of a minimum 6-month validity.

Who does this requirement affect?

It is important to clarify one central point: this rule does not apply equally to all travelers. Citizens of Mercosur countries —such as Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia— can enter these three countries presenting only their National Identity Document (DNI) or valid identity card, without needing a passport.

The requirement for a passport with a minimum validity of 6 months applies mainly to foreign tourists who are not part of the regional bloc. For this reason, immigration authorities recommend checking this requirement in advance, since a passport close to expiring may be enough reason for entry into the country to be denied.