Putting out trash outside the allowed hours can lead to fines of up to $200 in certain cases. In New York City, authorities set specific hours for putting waste on the street, depending on the type of building and how it is set out for collection.

According to the New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY), buildings with 10 or more units may leave trash bags directly on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Those who do not follow the waste-disposal rules can face financial penalties that increase for repeat violations.

What time is trash allowed to be put out in New York?

DSNY sets different hours based on the number of units in the building and the type of container used.

Buildings with one to nine units : trash may be put out after 6 p.m. using official lidded NYC Bins.

Buildings with 10 or more units: waste may be put out after 6 p.m. if lidded containers of up to 55 gallons (about 208 liters) are used.

Bags directly on the sidewalk: in buildings with 10 or more units where this method is allowed, they must be placed after 8 p.m.

As a general rule, waste must be set out by midnight before collection day, except where authorized exceptions apply.

What are the fines for putting out trash outside the allowed hours?

According to DSNY, putting waste out at the wrong time, on an unauthorized day or without following collection rules can lead to escalating fines.

The set amounts are:

First violation: $50.

Second violation: $100.

Third and subsequent violations: $200.

Violations are counted within a 12-month period. So residents who rack up two violations and commit a third can be fined $200.

The rule does not set an automatic penalty for all residents. Enforcement depends on the recorded violation and the conditions that apply to each property.