The solar eclipse, the longest of the century, already has a date and promises a unique spectacle: day will turn into night for a few minutes in a phenomenon that will not happen again for 157 years. In Spain in particular, anticipation is growing for an astronomical event that will mark an entire generation.

According to EFE, Euskadi, and especially Alava, are emerging as some of the best places to observe this total solar eclipse, which will not be repeated in the community until the year 2183.

The visibility band will be very limited and, in full, can only be enjoyed in Greenland, Iceland, and the Iberian Peninsula.

What will the longest solar eclipse of the century look like?

During the eclipse, the sky could darken to the point of allowing stars and even a planet to be seen. In addition, brief but striking phenomena will occur, such as the "Baily’s Beads“, flashes of light caused by the sun’s rays passing through the valleys of the Moon.

Next, the well-known "Diamond Ring" will appear, a visual effect in which only a bright point of light remains visible, similar to a glowing jewel. Both phases last only a few seconds, but they are among the most anticipated moments.

When will the longest solar eclipse of the century be?

The longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century will take place on August 2, 2027. According to experts, it will last a maximum of about 6 minutes and 23 seconds, and it will be visible in North Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.

How to observe the solar eclipse?

To observe the eclipse safely, it will be essential to use certified glasses during all its phases, except during totality, when the sky darkens completely. Without this protection, any solar ray can cause eye damage.

Although this eclipse will not be repeated for more than a century, in the coming years there will be another partial eclipse on January 26, 2028, which will be part of an exceptional series of astronomical events.