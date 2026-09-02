En esta noticia This is the best exercise to care for the heart and improve circulation

As age advances, choosing an activity that allows you to stay in motion without placing excessive strain on muscles and joints becomes increasingly important.

Although walking and using the stationary bike usually hold a prominent place among the exercises recommended for older adults, another low-impact alternative can provide more complete cardiovascular work.

This activity can be practiced at home or in group classes and adapted to different levels of mobility. To get started, no expensive equipment is needed, although older people or those with a medical condition should seek professional guidance.

This is the best exercise to care for the heart and improve circulation

The alternative is yoga, a discipline that combines poses, gentle movements, breathing, and relaxation techniques. Unlike more intense workouts, it allows each exercise to be adjusted to the abilities of the person practicing it.

Its cardiovascular benefits are not due to forcing the heart to work at high intensity. Regular practice can help reduce stress, improve mobility, and support the functioning of the nervous system, but it does not automatically replace aerobic exercise.

Some studies indicate that yoga can generate moderate reductions in blood pressure, especially when combined with other healthy habits. It does not replace medication or medical follow-up, and certain poses should be modified for people with hypertension or cardiovascular disease.

Yoga places a lot of emphasis on breathing techniques, deep relaxation, and mindful breathing. These factors can lower resting heart rate and increase lung capacity.

Regarding circulation, it can improve endothelial function, which means it promotes arterial dilation.

A study published in PubMed details that physical activity significantly improves physical capacity, reduces cardiac biomarkers (indicators of heart stress), and improves quality of life.

Having a good yoga session depends not only on flexibility and doing the poses correctly, but also on following certain guidelines such as mindful breathing, proper alignment, mental presence, and relaxation.

One of the main benefits of exercise is that it can be done alone at home or in groups in open spaces. Doing it with others or at home boosts heart health.