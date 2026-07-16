Ibuprofen and paracetamol are the most widely used over-the-counter pain relievers, but they do not serve the same function. Ibuprofen fights pain along with inflammation, while paracetamol acts as a pain reliever and antipyretic without an anti-inflammatory effect.

The two are based on the involvement of inflammation. According to specialized pharmacy sources, both are safe when the indicated doses are respected, although their mechanism of action and side effects are different.

Ibuprofen or paracetamol: What is each one for?

Ibuprofen belongs to the group of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its action inhibits the production of prostaglandins, the substances responsible for pain and inflammation, so it combines analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic effects.

Paracetamol, on the other hand, acts only as a pain reliever and antipyretic. It has no anti-inflammatory action, but it has fewer digestive side effects than ibuprofen.

These are some of the situations in which each one is usually recommended:

Ibuprofen : muscle pain, arthritis, menstrual pain, toothache or gum pain, tonsillitis, and fever when paracetamol is not enough.

Paracetamol: headache, flu or cold symptoms, fever, and mild pain without associated inflammation.

What dosage and precautions should be kept in mind?

Ibuprofen is usually prescribed in doses of between 400 and 600 mg. Exceeding 1,200 mg in 24 hours increases the risk of damage to the gastric mucosa and side effects, so it should not be used for long periods without medical supervision. In addition, it can have negative effects on the cardiovascular system.

Paracetamol is generally taken at 500 mg to 1 g every 8 hours, depending on the intensity of the pain. The daily dose should not exceed 3 g, since an excess can cause serious liver damage.