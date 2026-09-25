The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States defines dietary supplements as products that are not conventional foods and are intended to “supplement” the diet.

While the federal agency lists various benefits, such as the help they can provide in the general care of health, it also leaves a clear warning: “ Many supplements contain ingredients that can have strong effects on the body ”. In addition, they sometimes interfere with certain medications and laboratory tests, so they should always be taken with the approval of a health professional.

According to a new survey conducted between July 6 and 12, 2026 by the Pew Research Center, approximately 8 out of 10 Americans take supplements and dietary supplements predominate, as two-thirds of them choose vitamins and minerals.

Vitamins and minerals are the most chosen supplements

The survey revealed that of the 78% of Americans who take supplements, the main categories are:

Vitamins and minerals (67%)

Protein powders, tablets or drinks (31%)

Omega oil supplements (25%)

Herbal supplements (19%)

35% of participants also responded that they take some other type of supplement that was not included in the survey.

Who takes the most supplements in the United States

The results showed that adults over 65 are the ones who take the most supplements: of the respondents who are older than this age, 85% said they include them in their routine, and this is consistent with the fact that they are the group most likely to need key vitamins and minerals.

On the other hand, among young people the survey revealed that 67% of those under 30 take supplements, and that within that group 37% take protein, making it the most chosen.

Important information about the most popular supplements

Harvard explains in a publication on dietary supplements that, although regulations in the United States require these products not to claim to “ diagnose, mitigate, treat, cure or prevent a disease or specific class of diseases ”, consumers often use them precisely for these purposes. In that sense, it provides the warning signs to watch for before buying these products:

Be wary of claims that sound too good to be true

Question any health claim that promises to treat diseases or conditions

Do not mistake prices or fancy packaging for quality

Avoid those that say “proprietary blends” or “proprietary formulas,” as they allow an expensive active ingredient to be combined with another of lower cost and sold at a high price.

Be careful with meaningless claims that promise, for example, FDA approval.

Avoid megadoses