The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States details on its official website the circumstances in which its certified agents may visit a taxpayer to verify compliance with their obligations.

In these cases, although advance notice is generally given, the agency explains in detail the steps recipients of these visits must follow to ensure they are legitimate.

In what circumstances the IRS sends its officers to verify compliance with tax obligations

According to the information provided by the agency, federal agents may visit a taxpayer’s home or business in the following situations

Revenue agents: advance notice is sent. In these cases, officers can review records to verify that all income has been properly reported.

Collection agents: advance notice is sent. The officers are directly involved in the collection process and explain to each taxpayer the risks of not paying on time.

Special agents: their visits are carried out without prior notice as part of investigations related to tax crimes.

Fuel inspectors: they only visit regulated industrial sites where taxable fuel is produced.

What credentials IRS officers must show without exception

In the case of collection officers, revenue agents and fuel inspectors, all carry an IRS-issued credential and an HSPD-12 card. In both cases, the employee’s serial number and photo can be identified.

Taxpayers who receive the visit may ask revenue agents and fuel inspectors for additional identification . The latter also always wear uniforms and travel in official vehicles.

On the other hand, IRS special agents conducting investigations must present a police credential without exception.