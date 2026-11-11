The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is recommending that taxpayers take an additional step to protect their personal information and avoid fraud during tax season. It involves a six-digit code known as an IP PIN, which can block tax returns filed by third parties trying to use someone else’s Social Security number.

The tool works as an identity verification mechanism and is available to anyone with a Social Security number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) who can verify their information. It is also not necessary to have been a victim of tax-related identity theft to request it, and the process is free.

The agency also advised taxpayers to request the code before mid-November 2026 because of a temporary system outage for maintenance. Anyone planning to file early in 2027 should keep that deadline in mind to avoid problems.

What is the six-digit code the IRS recommends and how does it block fraudulent returns?

The IRS recommends that taxpayers request an IP PIN, a security tool that helps prevent others from filing federal tax returns using someone else’s Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

The code is made up of six digits and serves as an additional identity verification step. People enrolled in the program can include it when filing their tax returns, either electronically or on paper. If the number is incorrect or is not included in an electronic filing, the IRS will reject the return.

Its main features include:

Identity protection : prevents others from filing returns using the holder’s information without the correct code.

Annual renewal : the IP PIN changes every year and must be retrieved for new returns.

Preventive access: it can be requested even if the person has never been a victim of tax-related identity theft.

The code is confidential and should not be shared with anyone else, except a trusted tax preparer who needs it to file the return.

Who can request the IRS IP PIN and how to get it step by step

Anyone with a Social Security number or ITIN who can verify their identity can enroll in the program. It is not necessary to have been the victim of tax fraud or to be required to file a tax return.

To get it, the IRS recommends using your online account or the official app. The steps are:

Go to IRS.gov or the IRS app.

Sign in and complete the identity verification. If the user does not yet have an account, they need to register.

Go to the IP PIN section in the profile.

Enroll in the program and obtain the six-digit code.

Enrollment can be ongoing, to receive a new code each year, or one-time, an option that ends at the close of the calendar year.

What happens if someone cannot complete the process online

The IRS offers other options for people who cannot verify their identity online:

Form 15227 : available to people with adjusted gross income below $84,000 if filing individually, or $168,000 if married filing jointly. They must also have a valid SSN or ITIN and access to a phone to verify their identity.

In-person service: people who cannot complete online verification and do not meet the requirements to use the form can request an appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC).

IRS recommends requesting the code before system maintenance

The agency also recommends that people planning to file early in 2027 get their IP PIN before mid-November 2026. That is because the system used to request or look up the code is usually temporarily offline for maintenance from mid-November through mid-January.