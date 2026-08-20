When a debt with the tax authorities remains unresolved for some time, the process stops being administrative and moves into direct action. In the United States, ignoring final notices can trigger measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and property.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with levies if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely everyone must respond to on time

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

Details of the outstanding debt

The deadline of up to 30 days to respond or regularize

This is the last notice before collection measures are triggered.

IRS automatically levies everyone who delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)

The levy is authorized without new warnings

The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

The lack of response speeds up the process.

IRS immediately levies all of these assets

Through ACS, the IRS can apply: