The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that it can carry out home visits and move forward with collection actions against those who did not resolve their tax debts on time. The agency clarified that the operation is not massive and is activated only in specific cases.

The measure applies to taxpayers who failed to pay federal taxes or ignored prior notices sent by mail. It is triggered after unanswered notices or significant irregularities in what was reported.

How does the IRS act with those who did not resolve their tax debts?

The first contact is always made in writing. If there is no response or doubts persist about what was reported, the agency can initiate a formal audit.

In the most advanced cases, authorized agents possibly can show up at the home to confirm data and review documentation. The IRS stressed that these instances are rare.

These are the channels the agency uses officially:

Authorized calls, always after a written notice.

Mail sent by the U.S. Postal Service.

Fax to verify employment information.

Never contact through social media, private messages, or unusual payment requests.

What happens if the IRS detects unresolved tax debts?

During a visit or audit, the agent may ask for proof of income, expenses, or business activity. They may also contact third parties linked to the case.

The IRS clarified that it never demands immediate payments or threatens police action. If you receive any notice, it is advisable to keep the tax documentation and respond only through the confirmed official channels.