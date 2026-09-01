The IRS could provide up to $4,400 in tax benefits to certain families with two qualifying children, but the amount is not a new stimulus check or an automatic payment from the federal government.

The figure comes from the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for the 2025 tax year. Eligible taxpayers can claim up to $2,200 per qualifying child, meaning a family with two children who meet all the requirements could potentially claim as much as $4,400 on their tax return.

However, there is an important distinction: the $4,400 represents a tax credit, not necessarily money that will be deposited directly into a bank account. The actual benefit depends on the taxpayer’s income, tax liability and eligibility for the refundable portion of the credit.

Who can qualify for the $4,400?

To receive the full CTC, each qualifying child must meet several requirements established by the IRS for the 2025 tax year.

Among the conditions are that the child must:

Be under 17 years old at the end of 2025.

Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or U.S. resident alien .

Have a valid Social Security number that is authorized for employment in the United States.

Qualify as the taxpayer’s dependent.

Have lived with the taxpayer for more than half of the year, subject to applicable exceptions.

Income is another important factor. The full credit is generally available to taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income of up to $200,000, or up to $400,000 for married couples filing jointly. Taxpayers whose income exceeds those thresholds may still qualify for a reduced credit.

What forms are required?

Families cannot simply wait for the IRS to send the money. The credit must be claimed when filing a federal tax return.

Taxpayers generally need to submit Form 1040 and provide the required information about their children and other dependents. They must also complete Schedule 8812, which is used to calculate the Child Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit and the Credit for Other Dependents.

This is particularly important because the headline figure of $4,400 can be misleading if it is interpreted as a guaranteed cash payment. The credit reduces a taxpayer’s federal income tax liability, and only certain portions may be refundable.

How much can actually be refunded?

For the 2025 tax year, up to $1,700 per qualifying child of the Child Tax Credit can potentially be refundable through the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

That means the refundable amount is different from the maximum $2,200 CTC per child. A family’s final tax benefit will depend on its individual circumstances and the rules governing the refundable portion.

Taxpayers who do not qualify for the Child Tax Credit may also want to check whether they qualify for the Credit for Other Dependents, which can provide up to $500 per qualifying dependent.

When will the money arrive?

Another detail families should keep in mind concerns the timing of refunds.

When a tax return includes the Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS is restricted from issuing the related refund before the middle of February. The delay applies to the entire refund, rather than only the portion associated with the ACTC.

Therefore, taxpayers should not interpret the $4,400 figure as an immediate payment scheduled for everyone who has two children.

The $4,400 figure depends on each family

A household with two children who meet the eligibility requirements could reach the $4,400 maximum Child Tax Credit for the 2025 tax year. But that does not mean every qualifying family will receive a $4,400 deposit.

The final amount depends on factors including income, filing status, the children’s ages, their Social Security numbers and the taxpayer’s overall tax situation.

For that reason, families preparing their federal tax returns should verify their eligibility before counting on the maximum amount. The IRS also provides tools that taxpayers can use to review their circumstances and determine which credits may apply to them.