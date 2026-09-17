People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) must report certain changes in their circumstances to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Changes involving income, resources, living arrangements, or marital status can affect eligibility or the amount of a monthly payment.

Knowing which changes must be reported and when to notify Social Security can help recipients avoid incorrect payments and potential penalties.

What changes must SSI recipients report?

SSA requires recipients to report changes in their income, resources, and living arrangements. This includes starting or stopping a job, changes in wages, changes in bank accounts or other resources, moving to a new address, or changes in the people living in the household.

Recipients must also report changes in marital status, citizenship or immigration status, eligibility for other benefits, and admission to or discharge from an institution such as a hospital, nursing home or correctional facility. Changes in help received from friends or relatives to cover living expenses must also be reported.

When do you need to report a change?

SSA says changes should be reported as soon as possible and no later than the 10th day of the month after the change occurs. For example, a change that happens during September generally must be reported by October 10.

Wages have a specific reporting process. SSI recipients generally must report monthly wages by the 10th day of the following month, although SSA recommends reporting them by the sixth day. Changes in other income should also be reported by the 10th day of the following month.

SSI recipients must report changes in income, resources and living arrangements to the Social Security Administration.

What happens if you do not report changes?

Failing to report changes on time can lead to incorrect SSI payments. SSA says a recipient could be overpaid and later required to repay the money, while late or missing reports may also result in a penalty of $25 to $100 for each failure to report.

Recipients can report changes through Social Security’s reporting services or by contacting their local SSA office. For wage reporting, SSA also provides online, mobile, and automated telephone options.