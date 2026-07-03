The Social Security Administration (SSA) will deposit up to $38,000 per year into the accounts of couples who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in California, according to the amounts in effect for 2026. The exact amount depends on the living situation and the type of care the beneficiaries receive.

The amounts come from the official SSA publication for California, effective since January 2026. The payment combines the federal SSI grant with an additional supplement provided by the state of California to its beneficiaries.

How much will SSA pay couples receiving SSI in California?

The highest amount corresponds to couples in the nonmedical out-of-home care category, who receive $3,239.14 per month, equivalent to almost $38,870 per year. This figure applies both to elderly or disabled married couples and to couples in which both members are blind.

Not all couples qualify for that maximum, since the payment varies depending on the housing arrangement. These are the combined monthly amounts (federal plus California supplement) in effect in 2026:

Monthly amounts for SSI couples in California (2026)

Independent living: from $2,098.83 to $2,324.35 (blind couples).

Independent living without cooking facilities: $2,356.57.

In another person’s household: from $1,609.70 to $1,835.22 (blind couples).

Nonmedical out-of-home care: $3,239.14.

In a Medicaid facility: $124.00.

What must couples do to collect SSI in California?

To qualify, couples must have resources of less than $3,000 and meet the income limits set by the SSA. Their own home and, generally, their vehicle are not counted within that limit.

Applicants must also apply for any other federal benefit for which they qualify and live in the United States or the Northern Mariana Islands. Those who receive SSI automatically qualify for Medi-Cal and may apply for food assistance through CalFresh.