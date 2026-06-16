The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been broadly implementing the Real ID law for more than a year at all airports, which requires—among other things—the presentation of a valid driver’s license or any other identification that meets the established security standards.

In that sense, within the official list published by the authorities, the foreign passport is listed as one of the valid credentials for traveling within the country, so it can be used by visitors who wish to visit destinations within the United States.

The United States will allow all these people to board the plane by presenting a foreign passport

TSA details on its official website that the Real ID Act is applied so that a common criterion across all states is shared for the issuance and acceptance of documents when, for example, flying within the country.

The foreign passport is part of the documents accepted by the authorities for this purpose, so visitors do not need to process anything additional for the transfer to take place.

All valid IDs for traveling this way

The federal agency details that, in addition to the foreign passport, all the credentials listed below are valid for traveling within the country

Real ID Driver’s License.

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense ID including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native American tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)