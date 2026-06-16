En esta noticia
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been broadly implementing the Real ID law for more than a year at all airports, which requires—among other things—the presentation of a valid driver’s license or any other identification that meets the established security standards.
In that sense, within the official list published by the authorities, the foreign passport is listed as one of the valid credentials for traveling within the country, so it can be used by visitors who wish to visit destinations within the United States.
The United States will allow all these people to board the plane by presenting a foreign passport
TSA details on its official website that the Real ID Act is applied so that a common criterion across all states is shared for the issuance and acceptance of documents when, for example, flying within the country.
The foreign passport is part of the documents accepted by the authorities for this purpose, so visitors do not need to process anything additional for the transfer to take place.
All valid IDs for traveling this way
The federal agency details that, in addition to the foreign passport, all the credentials listed below are valid for traveling within the country
- Real ID Driver’s License.
- State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
- U.S. passport card
- DHS trusted traveler card
- U.S. Department of Defense ID including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native American tribe
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
- Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
Digital IDs are also accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID, or Google Pass ID.