Benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States may be subject to actions by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) if the account holder has unpaid tax debts or other situations.

Although this is not an automatic action, it is a measure that can be ordered after the corresponding protocol has been initiated. It is warned that even Social Security retirement benefits may receive monthly deductions.

What is the protocol that the IRS must follow?

Through the Federal Payment Levy Program (FPLP), the IRS can deduct 15% of benefits that are subject to Social Security Title II.

However, before this measure can be applied, the tax agency must send the Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Your Right to a Hearing. Once it is received, the taxpayer must arrange a payment plan in order to resolve the situation.

What must those affected do to have the levy on their benefits lifted?

According to what is established by the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), the levy must be lifted when any of these situations occur: