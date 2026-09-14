An IRS tax refund may go undeposited when the agency is unable to complete a transfer by direct deposit. For these cases, the agency uses notice CP53E, a communication sent to certain taxpayers to inform them of the problem and request updated banking information.

The notice does not mean that the taxpayer has lost the money or that the IRS has withheld or seized the refund. The problem lies specifically in the mechanism used to deliver the funds. For that reason, those who receive this notice must follow the instructions provided by the agency to supply or correct their banking details and allow the payment to be processed.

The procedure can affect both U.S. citizens and other taxpayers who have filed a tax return and have a pending refund. That is why receiving a CP53E does not mean the benefit has been canceled, but rather that there is a problem that must be resolved before the money can be delivered.

What the IRS CP53E notice is and why it is received

The CP53E may appear when the IRS determined that a refund exists, but could not complete the direct deposit into the indicated bank account.

Situations that can trigger this notice include the absence of banking information on the return, incorrect account or routing number details, a deposit rejected by the bank, or an adjustment made by the IRS that generated a new refund.

Therefore, the arrival of this letter does not amount to a rejection of the tax return. The refund remains pending while the taxpayer works out how to receive it.

What those who received CP53E should do

The notice sets a deadline of 30 days for the taxpayer to log in to their IRS Individual Online Account and provide or update the banking information needed to receive the money by direct deposit.

This step is especially important because, according to the information published about the notice, the taxpayer has one opportunity to enter or update their banking details.

If the deposit is rejected again, the IRS would not send a second CP53E to repeat the procedure. In that scenario, the refund would be sent by paper check.

What happens if the CP53E notice is ignored for 30 days

Not responding within the indicated period does not mean the IRS keeps the money permanently.

According to the information in the notice, if the taxpayer takes no action, the IRS can issue a paper check about six weeks after the date of the notice, provided there is no other issue related to the return.

This can mean a considerable delay for those who were expecting to use the refund to cover expenses, pay bills, or meet other obligations.

That is why the main effect of ignoring CP53E is that the taxpayer may end up waiting longer to receive money that already belongs to them as a refund.

How to avoid a scam related to CP53E

The IRS also indirectly warns about an important point: taxpayers should be careful with fake messages that try to use the agency’s name to obtain banking information.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) recommends verifying any notice received directly and using the IRS’s official channels. Banking information should not be sent through links received in text messages, emails, or phone calls requesting confidential data.

The agency also explains in its official information on CP53 notices that, when it cannot deposit a refund, it may send it by mailed check. In that case, the IRS indicates that the check should arrive within approximately four weeks for that type of notice.

The refund does not disappear by ignoring the letter

The key point for taxpayers is that ignoring CP53E does not automatically mean losing the refund. The main consequence is a possible change in the payment method and an additional delay.

Those who have received this notice should go directly to the IRS official website, review their Individual Online Account, and follow the instructions associated with the notice before the indicated deadline passes.

In addition, it is important to verify that the communication is authentic before providing any banking information. The IRS has official tools to consult notices and determine what action the taxpayer should take.