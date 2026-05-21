For those who drive a car, the wheels are one of the most important components because they are the only point of contact with the pavement when the vehicle is in operation. For this reason, they must have the proper pressure to ensure safe driving and thus avoid accidents.

Especially during the summer, it becomes important to make sure the pressure remains at the correct values, since high temperatures can cause the air inside to expand, something that would negatively affect the car’s performance.

The exact tire pressure needed during extreme heat to avoid accidents: What is it?

According to Kia, the recommended pressure for each vehicle is indicated in the owner’s manual and on the original tire label. That value is the suggested one before driving.

The default values are:

30 PSI for small cars

36 PSI for mid-size cars

42 PSI for large cars

What is interesting is that these values can rise by 3 PSI or more during hot weather. For that reason, manufacturers such as Michelin recommend following the instructions in each vehicle’s manual, which already account for this factor.

What should you do if the pressure increases because of the heat?

If the pressure increases due to high ambient temperatures, it is recommended not to deflate the tire or try to let air out, as this can throw the axles out of balance.

On the other hand, during cold seasons it is suggested to inflate them 3 points above the default value. The explanation is that air can compress and therefore the pressure level decreases. In these cases, it is necessary to compensate for the lack of air inside the tire.

What happens if the tires do not have the proper pressure?

The consequences of not respecting the correct ranges for the wheels vary depending on whether the pressure is too low or too high.

If the pressure is too low:

The vehicle uses more gas

The tire tread may wear out more quickly

There is a greater risk of blowouts

The car feels heavier

The risk of losing control in turns increases

It takes longer to brake

If the pressure is too high: