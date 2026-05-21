En esta noticia
Receiving an inheritance may seem like the end of a family process, but in the United States it also entails tax obligations that many people are unaware of. When there are outstanding taxes linked to the inherited estate, the consequences can reach directly into the heirs’ bank accounts and assets.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) states that, if a deceased person had unresolved tax debts, those obligations must be covered by the inherited estate before the assets are distributed among family members.
Outstanding tax debts do NOT disappear
When a person dies, their estate includes both:
- Property and assets
- As well as outstanding tax debts
Before distributing the inheritance, the estate must bring its tax obligations up to date.
All heirs must respect this key rule
The estate administrators must:
- Identify possible tax debts
- File pending returns
- Cover taxes owed with the inherited estate
IRS automatically seizes all family members who delayed this procedure
If the obligations are not brought into compliance:
- The IRS can demand payment
- It can begin collection proceedings
- It can seize assets linked to the inheritance
Even assets already distributed could be affected in some cases.
IRS immediately seizes one by one all these inherited assets
The agency can go after :
- Bank accounts
- Vehicles
- Real estate
- Other inherited assets