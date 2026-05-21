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Receiving an inheritance may seem like the end of a family process, but in the United States it also entails tax obligations that many people are unaware of. When there are outstanding taxes linked to the inherited estate, the consequences can reach directly into the heirs’ bank accounts and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) states that, if a deceased person had unresolved tax debts, those obligations must be covered by the inherited estate before the assets are distributed among family members.

Taxes.National measure | IRS will seize all bank accounts, vehicles, and properties of people who delayed this procedure after receiving an inheritance

Outstanding tax debts do NOT disappear

When a person dies, their estate includes both:

  • Property and assets
  • As well as outstanding tax debts

Before distributing the inheritance, the estate must bring its tax obligations up to date.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) states that, if a deceased person had unresolved tax debts, those obligations must be covered by the inherited estate before the assets are distributed among family members. Image: ChatGPT.

All heirs must respect this key rule

The estate administrators must:

  • Identify possible tax debts
  • File pending returns
  • Cover taxes owed with the inherited estate

IRS automatically seizes all family members who delayed this procedure

If the obligations are not brought into compliance:

  • The IRS can demand payment
  • It can begin collection proceedings
  • It can seize assets linked to the inheritance

Even assets already distributed could be affected in some cases.

Rights and obligations.Official measure | The Government approves a refund of thousands of dollars for those who submit this form before the deadline

IRS immediately seizes one by one all these inherited assets

The agency can go after :

  • Bank accounts
  • Vehicles
  • Real estate
  • Other inherited assets