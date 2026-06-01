The Texas Office of the Attorney General has implemented a policy aimed at ensuring that all children receive adequate financial support from both parents , without exception.

This initiative is based on the use of legal tools that allow the enforcement of effective measures to ensure compliance with child support obligations.

The Government has confirmed that it will take severe actions against those found on its official list of people who owe such payments. The authorities have announced that they will seize bank accounts, personal property, and other assets belonging to those on this public roster.

Seizure of accounts and property: people included in the registry

The legal actions focus on the so-called child support evaders, that is, parents who have violated their legal responsibilities regarding child support. The official list is publicly accessible and can be consulted on the Texas Attorney General’s website.

The full list is available on the official Texas Government portal: csapps.oag.texas.gov/evaders/al. To be included on this list, the debtor must have a court order, owe at least USD 5,000 in support , and not have made payments for six consecutive months, among other requirements.

Among the seizure measures that can be implemented are:

Bank accounts, including savings and checking accounts.

Personal and real property, such as vehicles and real estate.

Retirement accounts and life insurance policies.

Insurance settlements or proceeds from personal injury claims.

What additional sanctions does the State apply besides the seizure?

The Texas Government implements additional coercive measures to the seizure of accounts and property to ensure compliance with support obligations.

These actions affect both the daily and professional lives of debtors. Among the main sanctions are:

License suspension: this may include driver’s licenses, professional licenses, hunting licenses, and fishing licenses.

Passport denial or revocation: individuals who owe child support may have their passport application denied or their passport revoked.

Liens filed against assets: these may be placed on real estate, retirement accounts, and even insurance policies.

What is the Government’s purpose in implementing these sanctions?

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the purpose is to ensure the well-being of minors and to emphasize that child support is an unavoidable duty. The measures will be carried out systematically for those listed until they fulfill their legal obligations.