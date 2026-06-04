A state provision in Virginia changes the validity periods of the driver’s license for drivers over 75 years old. The measure aims to reduce recklessness behind the wheel and changes a crucial aspect of renewing this credential.

The decision is made by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which has the authority to approve or deny a resident’s renewal if it is determined that they no longer meet the necessary qualifications.

Driver’s license for seniors: how often they must renew it

The driver’s license is one of the most important documents in the United States, since it is also used as a document to verify residents’ identity.

Virginia is among the states that have tightened regulations on traffic, as well as those related to the driver’s license. Since 2014, individuals over 75 years old are no longer allowed to renew this document online and are required to complete the process in person.

A significant change concerns the reduction in the license’s validity period. Usually, DMV authorities renew the document for an 8-year period, but senior drivers must complete the process every 4 years.

Who is barred from driving?