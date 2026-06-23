The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of an important blood pressure medication. According to experts, the drug failed dissolution testing.

This pullback applies to 100 bottles of Chlorthalidone out of 1,000 that had been sold nationwide from an Indian company.

Why did FDA agents withdraw this blood pressure medication?

According to official information, the company’s authorities are voluntarily recalling 100 bottles of Chlorthalidone due to a failing on dissolution procedure.

Dissolution testing analyzes a drug’s dissolving efficiency and how well it releases its active ingredients when placed in liquid, based on pharmaceutical experts.

The method allows manufacturers to assess how well different formulations perform and confirm uniform drug release from one batch to another.

Alerta sin consenso: expertos advierten sobre desinformación mientras la FDA evalúa nuevos mensajes sobre paracetamol. Fuente: Shutterstock.

How does Chlorthalidone work on blood pressure?

Chlorthalidone, a diuretic medication, is used to treat high blood pressure and can also reduce swelling related to heart, kidney, or liver disease, according to doctors and science experts.

The voluntary recall initiation date was set on June 5th by Inventia Healthcare Limited.