Millions of Americans rely on Medicaid for therapy, psychiatric care, prescription drugs, and other mental health services. Beginning in 2027, some beneficiaries will face more frequent eligibility reviews under changes linked to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Advocates say the new requirements could create additional challenges for people with mental health conditions, especially those who depend on uninterrupted coverage to access treatment and support services.

How the new Medicaid rules could affect mental health recipients

One of the most significant changes is that some Medicaid recipients will have to renew their coverage every six months instead of once a year.

Mental health organizations warn that more frequent renewals and additional verification requirements could increase the risk of eligible individuals losing coverage because of missed deadlines or incomplete paperwork.

Fin de Medicaid | Estados Unidos prohibirá la prestación a quienes no puedan demostrar que cumplen este requisito

Because Medicaid is one of the largest providers of mental health coverage in the United States, interruptions in enrollment could affect access to therapy, medications, case management, and other services.

Who will be affected by the new renewal schedule?

The six-month renewal requirement will mainly apply to certain adults between the ages of 21 and 64 who are enrolled through Medicaid expansion and do not qualify through disability-based programs.

Several groups are expected to remain exempt, including adults age 65 and older, pregnant women, parents living with dependent children, many people with disabilities, and certain tribal members.

How Medicaid renewals work and what Minnesota residents should know

Under current rules, most Medicaid beneficiaries renew their coverage once every year. Starting in 2027, some adults will move to a six-month renewal schedule.

To renew coverage, beneficiaries may be required to provide updated information, such as:

Income information.

Household size and composition.

Employment details, when applicable.

Proof of residency.

Other documents requested by the state to verify eligibility.

Minnesota’s Department of Human Services says most Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare members currently renew annually. The state will be required to implement the new federal renewal schedule for affected beneficiaries beginning in 2027.

If additional information is needed during the renewal process, enrollees must respond before the deadline to avoid a potential loss of coverage.