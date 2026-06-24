En esta noticia United States deposits 1,700 dollars into the accounts of all people and families who meet this requirement

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides U.S. taxpayers with several credit and deduction options to ease the tax burden of those who meet their tax obligations, and each one is aimed at different groups.

In the case of child or dependent tax credits, their goal is to help families that meet the requirements obtain a reduction in their tax payments and, in some cases, refunds as well.

United States deposits 1,700 dollars into the accounts of all people and families who meet this requirement

There are several options when it comes to claiming tax credits. In each case, it is necessary to verify that all IRS requirements are met and to understand how each one works, since not all are refundable.

They allow you to recover part of the expenses for the care of minors or dependents when it comes to services necessary for the taxpayer to work or look for a job; among the eligible expenses are daycare and child care centers.

The following may be considered:

3,000 dollars in expenses for one dependent

6,000 dollars for two or more dependents.

The Child Tax Credit: amounts and requirements

To access this credit, the child must meet the following requirements:

Be under 17 years old at the end of the tax year.

Be a son, daughter, stepchild, sibling, half-sibling, grandchild, or eligible descendant.

Have lived with the taxpayer for more than half of the year.

Have not provided more than half of their own financial support.

Be claimed as a dependent on the tax return.

Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or resident alien.

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN)

The CTC has an income limit that begins to phase out when these amounts are exceeded:

USD 200,000 for single taxpayers.

USD 400,000 for married couples.

The amount is up to 2,000 dollars per qualifying child.

The Additional Child Tax Credit: amounts and requirements

This is the refundable portion of the CTC. To receive it, the same requirements must be met and, in addition:

There must be eligible earned income

Generally, at least 2,500 dollars must have been earned during the year

The child must meet all CTC requirements

Up to 1,700 dollars can be refunded.

The Credit for Other Dependents: amounts and requirements

This credit is intended for those who support people who do not qualify for the first benefit. The amount is up to 500 dollars for each eligible dependent.

The requirements that the person in question must meet are: