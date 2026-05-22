The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States confirmed that it can move forward with liens on bank accounts, wages, and property of taxpayers who have unresolved tax debts.

Among those notices is the final warning known as “Final Notice of Intent to Levy,” the last communication issued by the Internal Revenue Service before legally proceeding with the seizure of the taxpayer’s assets or money.

What the IRS LEVY notice means and why it is important to respond to it

The IRS explained that a “levy” is a legal action through which the agency can take property or money to cover outstanding tax debts. This can include liens on bank accounts, wage garnishment, benefits, or even personal property.

Before applying this measure, the federal agency sends several notices by mail to inform the taxpayer of the debt and offer payment alternatives. However, when the taxpayer does not respond to prior communications, the IRS can issue the final lien notice.

Which assets and accounts can the IRS seize

According to the agency, collection actions can reach different types of financial assets and property. Among the main assets affected are:

Bank accounts.

Wages and payroll payments.

Vehicles.

Personal property.

Federal benefits or income.

The IRS clarified that taxpayers have the right to request a hearing and seek payment agreements before the levy takes effect. For that reason, authorities recommend responding immediately to any official notice sent by the tax agency.