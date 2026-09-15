The United States Department of Energy has authorized rebates of up to US$14,000 for households that improve the energy efficiency of their home. The benefit, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, is deducted at the time of purchase.

The program, known as High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate (HEEHR), is administered by state energy offices with federal government funds. Its rollout is progressing in stages: some states have already activated it, while others will launch it throughout 2026 and 2027.

Who can access the rebate of up to US$14,000?

Access depends on household income in relation to the area median income (AMI). Households below 80% of AMI receive the full rebate.

Families with incomes between 80% and 150% of AMI receive a partial rebate, equivalent to half the maximum amount. Above 150% of AMI, the household is outside the program.

The rebate can be used for various home improvements, including:

Thermal insulation and air sealing.

Electrical panel and wiring upgrades.

Electric heating and cooling equipment.

Efficient appliances.

How do you apply for the rebate and what should you know?

The discount is applied directly at the time of purchase, through stores or contractors authorized by the program. There is no need to wait for a later refund or submit an application to a federal agency.

The availability of funds varies by state and may run out earlier than expected. California, for example, closed the receipt of new applications in February 2026, so it is advisable to confirm the status of the program in each jurisdiction before starting the purchase.