The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed new tax deductions for workers under the Working Families Tax Cuts. One of the biggest changes applies to eligible employees and self-employed workers who receive tips, who could deduct up to $25,000 per year in qualified tips.

The deduction applies to tax years 2025 through 2028. However, not every tipped worker automatically qualifies, and the benefit is subject to income limits and other requirements established by the IRS.

Which workers can claim the $25,000 deduction?

The new deduction applies to employees and self-employed individuals who receive qualified tips in occupations that the IRS identified as customarily and regularly receiving tips on or before December 31, 2024.

Qualified tips can include voluntary cash or charged tips received from customers, including certain shared tips. The tips must be properly reported on a Form W-2, Form 1099, another applicable statement or Form 4137 when directly reported by the worker.

Eligible taxpayers can claim the deduction whether they itemize deductions or take the standard deduction. They must also have a Social Security number and include it on their tax return.

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How much can tipped workers deduct?

The IRS sets the maximum annual deduction at $25,000. For self-employed workers, however, the deduction cannot exceed their net income before this deduction from the trade or business where the tips were earned.

The full benefit is also subject to an income phaseout. The deduction begins to phase out when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $150,000 for individual taxpayers or $300,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The deduction is available through 2028, meaning eligible workers can potentially claim it for multiple tax years rather than receiving a one-time payment.

Who is excluded from the new tax break?

The IRS says the deduction is not available to self-employed individuals who work in a Specified Service Trade or Business (SSTB) under Section 199A. Employees of an employer in an SSTB are also excluded from claiming the deduction.

The IRS has also published a list of occupations that qualify as jobs in which workers customarily and regularly receive tips. Employers and other payors have reporting obligations for certain cash tips and the occupation of the worker receiving them.