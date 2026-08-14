The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that it will intensify controls on taxpayers who did not file Form 1040 on time and properly, with home visits and collection measures that may include the seizure of accounts and assets. The policy applies to individuals and families across the United States who accumulate unpaid federal taxes.

The tax agency clarified that this procedure is neither mass nor automatic: it is triggered only after the taxpayer ignores the official notices sent by mail. When that happens, the case may lead to an audit and, in the most serious scenarios, an in-person inspection.

How does the IRS act with those who did not file Form 1040?

The first contact always arrives in writing through the U.S. Postal Service and explains the reason for the review. If the taxpayer does not respond, an authorized agent may visit the home to verify information and move the audit forward.

During that visit, the agent may request proof of income, expenses, or business activity, and may also contact third parties linked to the case. The IRS stressed that these inspections are still uncommon, although they are applied surgically when unresolved irregularities exist.

Official channels used by the IRS

Authorized calls, always after a written notice.

Letters sent by the U.S. Postal Service.

Fax to verify employment information.

Never contact through social media, private messages, or unusual payment requests.

What happens if the debt with Form 1040 is not resolved?

When the taxpayer still does not respond after the audit, the IRS may move forward with forced collection measures, including the seizure of bank accounts and other assets. This is the final stage of the process, reserved for cases of continued noncompliance.

To avoid getting to that point, the agency recommends responding to any notice as soon as it is received and not ignoring the stated deadlines. The IRS insists that it never demands immediate payment by phone or threatens arrest: any message of that kind is, according to the agency, an attempt at fraud.