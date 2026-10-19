The Internal Revenue Service tax brackets could rise 3.2% for 2027, cutting federal income tax for a single filer earning $60,000 by about $68, to $4,952 from $5,020, according to projections from Bloomberg Tax & Accounting.

The tax research and software provider released its estimates Sept. 11, ahead of the official figures the IRS publishes each fall. A 3.2% inflation adjustment would be larger than the 2.7% increase applied for 2026.

The seven federal income tax rates, from 10% to 37%, would stay the same. What moves up is the income range each rate applies to, along with the standard deduction, the flat amount filers can subtract from their income before tax.

Those rates were made permanent by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , the tax and spending law President Donald Trump signed July 4, 2025.

How much could a $60,000 earner save under the 2027 IRS tax brackets?

The savings come from two changes working together. The standard deduction for single filers would climb to $16,600 from $16,100, lowering taxable income on a $60,000 salary to $43,400 from $43,900.

The 10% bracket would also widen, covering the first $12,800 of taxable income instead of $12,400. The rest would be taxed at 12%, bringing the total bill to $4,952.

Married couples filing jointly on $60,000 in combined income would see a larger cut under the same projections: about $136, with their bill falling to $2,704 from $2,840.

The example assumes wage income only, the standard deduction and no tax credits. It also assumes pay stays the same in 2027. Someone whose raise keeps pace with inflation would see the dollar amount of the bill go up instead.

Even then, taxes would take about the same share of income. That’s the purpose of the annual adjustment: to keep inflation alone from pushing workers into higher brackets, an effect known as bracket creep.

The example assumes wage income only, the standard deduction and no tax credits. RomanR

What are the projected 2027 IRS tax brackets and standard deduction?

Bloomberg’s projections cover all seven brackets. Here are the projected 2027 income ranges for single filers and married couples filing jointly:

Tax rate Single filers Married filing jointly 10% Up to $12,800 Up to $25,600 12% Over $12,800 to $52,025 Over $25,600 to $104,050 22% Over $52,025 to $109,125 Over $104,050 to $218,250 24% Over $109,125 to $208,325 Over $218,250 to $416,650 32% Over $208,325 to $264,550 Over $416,650 to $529,100 35% Over $264,550 to $661,375 Over $529,100 to $793,650 37% Over $661,375 Over $793,650

The standard deduction would rise to $16,600 for single filers and $33,200 for married couples filing jointly, up from $16,100 and $32,200 in 2026.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act also gives the 10% and 12% brackets an extra year of inflation adjustment. That makes those two lower brackets somewhat wider than they would be under the formula used for the higher ones.

When will the IRS confirm the 2027 tax brackets?

The IRS had not released its official 2027 figures as of Monday Oct. 19. The agency announces new brackets each fall in a formal notice called a revenue procedure.

The final numbers could differ from Bloomberg’s. The adjustment is based on the chained consumer price index for all urban consumers, an inflation measure published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 2027 brackets would cover income earned from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2027. Taxpayers would apply them when they file their returns in early 2028, usually by mid-April.

Returns filed next spring, which cover 2026 income, will still use the 2026 brackets and standard deduction.

Until the IRS confirms the figures, taxpayers can use the projections to estimate next year’s bill. They should check the official numbers before changing their withholding, the amount taken out of each paycheck for taxes.