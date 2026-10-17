Having low income does not guarantee access to WIC food benefits in the United States since the program, administered by the Department of Agriculture (USDA), sets several requirements for pregnant women or women in the postpartum period, infants, and children under five to receive assistance through the eWIC electronic card.

One of the criteria is the household income level, which must fall within the established limits according to the number of members. However, it is also necessary to meet the residency conditions and belong to an eligible category, in addition to having a health professional determine whether there is a nutritional risk.

For the 2026-2027 period, the USDA published the income limits that apply from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027. That is why knowing these amounts and the documentation the user must submit to the local office makes it possible to understand who can access the program and what the beneficiary should take into account before starting the process.

Why is having low income not enough to receive food benefits on the eWIC card?

Having low income is one of the conditions for accessing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), but it does not guarantee approval of the application because, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), people must also meet other requirements to receive WIC food benefits, such as:

Belonging to an eligible category : pregnant women, women in the postpartum period or breastfeeding, and infants and children under five may apply for assistance. Parents, grandparents, and other caretakers of a child may also start the application on their behalf.

Meeting the income criterion : gross household income must be within the applicable limits. Some people who participate in SNAP, Medicaid, or TANF may automatically meet this financial requirement.

Residing in the state where the assistance is requested : enrollment is handled through a WIC agency corresponding to the beneficiary’s place of residence.

Presenting a nutritional risk: a health professional must determine that the person meets the program criteria. That is why the evaluation may consider medical, nutritional, or dietary factors.

How much money can a family earn to access WIC benefits?

For the period from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027, the USDA establishes the following annual income limits for households of between one and eight people in the 48 contiguous states and Washington D.C.:

1 person: US$29,526 per year.

2 people: US$40,034 per year.

3 people: US$50,542 per year.

4 people: US$61,050 per year.

5 people: US$71,558 per year.

6 people: US$82,066 per year.

7 people: US$92,574 per year.

8 people: US$103,082 per year.

To check the monthly amounts, the limits for large families, and the applicable guidelines, the user can access the official WIC income chart for 2026-2027.

What documents must families submit to request the eWIC card?

People interested in receiving WIC benefits must contact an agency of the program in their area to start the application and schedule an in-person or virtual appointment. Before the interview, the local office will indicate what information and documents they must bring, since the required documentation may vary depending on the state and the household’s circumstances.

Among the proofs that may be requested are:

Identity documents: such as a driver’s license, a state ID, a passport, or a birth certificate for each person who will enroll.

Proof of address: a recent utility bill or other document accepted by the agency that can verify residence.

Proof of income: recent pay stubs, the latest tax return, or a letter from the employer, as applicable.

Proof of participation in other programs: documentation of SNAP, Medicaid, or TANF, if the person receives any of these benefits.

In this regard, the USDA carries out an assessment to determine whether the applicant meets the nutritional risk criterion, and that is why during the appointment the agency may collect health and nutrition information or indicate what additional documentation it needs, since not all applicants must submit exactly the same papers.