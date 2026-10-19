The U.S. Department of State explains on its official website what the obligations are that all Americans must comply with with their Social Security Number when applying for an American passport.

When the requirement is not met, the applicant not only risks the process being delayed or canceled but could also face a fine of 500 dollars.

What all Americans with SSN must do when applying for a passport

According to what the authorities indicated, federal law requires all applicants who have an SSN to provide it obligatorily when carrying out the process.

If you do not have this information, the official instruction is to submit a signed statement dated and including the following statement:

“ I declare under penalty of perjury, pursuant to the laws of the United States of America, that the following is true and correct: I (or my child) have never received a Social Security number from the Social Security Administration” .

What happens if the SSN is not presented when required?

When the information is not provided properly, the authorities can halt the passport process, as well as deny the application.

For its part, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can also apply a fine of 500 dollars as a penalty for not complying with what is established.

How to apply for an American passport for the first time

Those who have to carry out the full procedure must: