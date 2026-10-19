The Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled its next round of monthly payments for Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The deposits are intended for people who receive retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or survivors benefits and were born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

The agency distributes benefits on different Wednesdays throughout the month to organize payments among recipients. For those who qualify for the October 21 round, the relevant date is the day of the month on which they were born, rather than their age or the amount of their benefit.

The date is part of the SSA’s official 2026 payment calendar, which establishes when beneficiaries should expect their money.

Social Security payment schedule for the rest of October

The October calendar includes additional payment dates for people who belong to different beneficiary groups.

Wednesday, October 21: Retirement, SSDI and survivors benefits for recipients born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

Wednesday, October 28: Retirement, SSDI and survivors benefits for recipients born between the 21st and 31st of the month.

Friday, October 30: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for November.

The final date is different from the regular monthly SSI schedule. Because November 1 falls on a Sunday, the SSA will issue the November SSI payment on the preceding business day, October 30. This is an advance payment under the calendar, not an additional SSI benefit.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled its next round of monthly payments for Wednesday, October 21, 2026. ssa.gov

Who does not have to wait until October 21?

Not all Social Security recipients follow the same Wednesday schedule. The agency uses separate payment dates for certain groups.

People who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997, as well as some beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and SSI, generally receive their Social Security payment on the third day of the month. For October 2026, that date was Friday, October 2.

Meanwhile, SSI recipients generally receive their payment on the first day of the month, unless that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday. The October SSI payment was issued on October 1.

Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the first and 10th received their October retirement, disability or survivors payment on October 14, the second Wednesday of the month.

Recipients can consult the SSA’s official Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments to identify the date that applies to their benefit category and birth date.

They can also sign in to their my Social Security account to review information about their benefits. If a payment does not arrive on the expected date, the agency recommends checking with the financial institution first, as processing times can vary. If the payment remains missing, recipients can contact Social Security for assistance.