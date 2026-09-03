Those in the United States who care for and financially support a dependent, such as a father or mother, for example, may qualify for a tax benefit known as the Credit for Other Dependents.

This is not a direct deposit, but rather an IRS credit that reduces what the person must pay in taxes.

Credit for Other Dependents: How does it work

The Credit for Other Dependents (ODC) is a credit of up to 500 dollars for each qualifying dependent who does not meet the requirements for the child tax credit.

Unlike assistance that is received in cash, this is a nonrefundable credit: it reduces the tax the person must pay, but it is not returned as money if no taxes are owed. Even so, for many families it represents a concrete saving when filing the return.

Requirements to qualify for this tax credit

To claim the credit, the following conditions generally must be met: