The agency responsible for taxation and collection in the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can order a seizure on those assets that are linked to an inheritance in certain circumstances.

Although it is not an automatic procedure, it is a measure the agency takes when the time comes, after exhausting attempts to communicate and regularize the situation. The seizure may vary depending on the stage of the probate process and whether the debt belongs to the heir or the deceased.

Authorities may seize these people: the situations in which an inheritance can be intervened

The tax agency can act on the assets and property of an inheritance when there are outstanding tax debts of the deceased. This is not necessarily because they left tax obligations before dying, but for another reason.

When a person dies, their assets become part of their estate, and this must pay taxes before being distributed. Therefore, if this final step before probate was skipped, the IRS can:

Claim payment from the inheritance.

Require the legal representative to regularize the situation.

Impose liens on the estate’s assets.

The final document that must be filed: What is it and who must do it?

The document that must be filed before distributing the deceased’s estate is the Final Tax Return. This procedure must be carried out by the surviving spouse or the estate representative. It must include:

All income up to the date of death.

Returns from prior years if any were missing.

Payment of any outstanding debt or request for a refund.

On the other hand, if any of the assets in the estate to be distributed generate income such as rent or investments, it may be necessary to file an additional return through Form 1041.

What assets can an IRS seizure reach?

When there are outstanding tax obligations, the IRS can act on any of the following assets:

Money in bank accounts.

Wages and other income.

Retirement accounts.

Dividends and commissions.

Income from rent.

Accounts receivable.

The cash value of certain life insurance policies.

Vehicles, such as cars and boats.

Real estate.

If you receive a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing, you have at least 30 days before the IRS carries out the action.