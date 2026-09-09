When filing Form 1040, there is a simple error that can cause the automatic rejection of this document, preventing the process from being completed.

According to the agency, a return filed this way may be rejected when there are errors in writing the taxpayer’s name.

IRS rejects Form 1040 of those who file it with this name

According to official IRS information, an electronic return may be rejected when there are errors in the information entered.

Among the most common problems are incorrect Social Security numbers, an incorrect identification number, the absence of a form, or a misspelled name.

For this reason, before submitting Form 1040 it is essential to carefully review all the information included and verify that the data matches what appears in the tax records, in order to avoid any delay when accessing credits or refunds.

In case an electronic filing is rejected, the IRS will clarify the reason for this measure.

What should taxpayers do if the IRS rejects the form?

When the problem is due to an error that can be corrected, such as a misspelled name, the taxpayer must modify the information and resubmit the return electronically.

In case the problem cannot be easily solved, the return will have to be filed on paper.