The Child Tax Credit is one of the main tax tools available to American families. The amount each taxpayer can receive depends on factors such as their income, the household composition, and the information included in the tax return.

During tax season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides benefits that can reach up to USD 2,200 for each qualifying child.

To access the credit, taxpayers must submit the corresponding documentation and meet the conditions established by tax regulations. In certain cases, there are also mechanisms aimed at people who do not usually file a tax return.

Who is eligible for the IRS USD 2,200 refund?

The IRS automatic refund of USD 2,200 is intended for taxpayers who have children who meet the established criteria. The child must be under 17 years old, have lived with the responsible adult for more than half of the year, and not have covered most of their own expenses .

Likewise, the child must have a valid Social Security number and the responsible adult must have U.S. citizen, national, or legal resident status. The full benefit is granted to those with annual income of up to USD 200,000, or USD 400,000 in joint returns; above these amounts, the credit will be reduced.

What is the online form required by the IRS for the automatic payment?

To receive the guaranteed USD 2,200 refund from the IRS, it is imperative to submit the federal tax return together with Schedule 8812, where qualifying children and other dependents are detailed. This filing allows the automatic calculation of the credit and direct deposit.