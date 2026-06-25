The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that several people are already in the payment window for their refunds since they filed their tax returns without errors on the first dates of the season.

However, those who made mistakes and had to file an amended tax return may see delays in their refunds since the form must first be processed.

IRS confirmed the sending of refunds: who could already receive them

The government announced that taxpayers who filed their amended tax returns could already be seeing progress in their refunds.

However, it is worth remembering that these payments are not immediate because the agency may take between 8 and 12 weeks, and in some cases up to 16, to finish processing Form 1040-X.

In the case of those who did not have to correct their returns, they could be receiving their refunds in the following days; you can check the status in the IRS tool “Where is my Refund?”.

How to check the status of your amended tax return

To check the status of your amended tax return, it is advisable to follow these steps:

On the official IRS website, there is a tool called “Where’s My Amended Return?” and the following information must be entered there:

Social Security Number (SSN) or ITIN

Date of birth

Postal code

The process can appear in three statuses:

Received (received: that the IRS already has it). Adjusted (adjusted: that there were changes and there may be refunds or debts). Completed (completed: that it has already been processed).

In the case of those who did not have to correct their returns, they could be receiving their refunds in the following days.

In which cases will you not be allowed to check

This tool does not work in all cases. According to the IRS, you will not be able to view the status of your return if it is:

Business returns

Returns with a foreign address

Special claims (such as “injured spouse” )

Incorrect forms (for example, a 1040 marked as corrected instead of using 1040-X)

Cases under special review (audits, bankruptcy, etc.)

On the other hand, it is remembered that the status could only be viewed 3 weeks after filing the amended tax return.