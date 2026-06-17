En esta noticia
Prolonged tax debts can trigger much harsher measures than many taxpayers imagine. In the United States, when a tax obligation remains unresolved for long periods, the Government can intensify collection mechanisms and send officials directly to the taxpayer’s home.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) retains the authority to make home visits in certain cases of persistent tax debts, especially when taxpayers ignore official notices or fail to regularize their tax situation.
The procedure many delay for many years
Tax authorities usually begin the process with:
- Debt notices
- Official notifications
- Payment demands and accumulated interest
When the taxpayer does not respond for long periods, the case can escalate to more aggressive collection stages.
The Government will visit the homes of everyone who delayed this procedure
In-person visits may occur to:
- Verify tax information
- Attempt to locate the taxpayer
- Deliver official documentation
- Advance pending collection proceedings
The IRS can use different legal tools to recover taxes owed.
IRS seizes these assets from everyone who does not respond or regularize
If the debt remains unresolved, the agency can move forward on:
- Bank accounts
- Wages and salaries
- Vehicles
- Real estate properties
- Other financial assets
How should you act to avoid automatic seizures?
Even in the face of advanced collection processes, people can still:
- Negotiate payment plans
- Request administrative reviews
- File appeals
- Voluntarily regularize the debt