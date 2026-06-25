The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that, as of tax year 2025, part of the Adoption Tax Credit will be refundable and will allow up to $5,000 to be received by direct deposit, included within the tax refund that will begin being paid in February 2026 for those who meet the mandatory requirements.

The benefit applies to domestic and international, public or private adoptions and is activated when filing the 2025 return at the start of tax season. As with other refundable credits, filing early and choosing direct deposit is key to getting paid within February, since the IRS processes electronic returns within a standard period of up to 21 days.

When is the $5,000 payment deposited in February 2026?

The refundable amount of the Adoption Credit will begin to be paid once the IRS processes the first returns of the 2026 season. Those who file their return digitally from the opening of the tax calendar and have no inconsistencies are usually placed in the first payment group, with deposits estimated between the third and fourth week of February.

Key points of the payment

The refundable portion of the credit is up to $5,000 per qualifying child.

The total credit for adoption expenses can reach $17,280, but only part of it is refundable.

Refund status can be checked in the IRS official “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

Direct deposit is the fastest method enabled by the system.

Who qualifies and what are the mandatory requirements?

The Adoption Tax Credit is available to taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of up to $259,190 in 2025. Between $259,191 and $299,189, the benefit is gradually reduced and is excluded above that threshold. In general, married couples must file jointly to claim the credit.

Main eligibility conditions

The adopted child must be under 18 years old or unable to care for themselves.

Expenses for adopting a spouse’s child and surrogacy arrangements are not allowed.

Qualified expenses include legal fees, court costs, travel, and home studies.

The credit is claimed with Form 8839, attached to the tax return, and the nonrefundable portion can be carried forward for up to five years if it is not used in full.

This change turns the Adoption Credit into one of the few tax benefits that allow direct cash payments, as long as the requirements are met and the filing schedule is followed.