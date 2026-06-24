In a context of greater scrutiny, the U.S. tax system has activated new control mechanisms over individuals’ and corporations’ financial transactions. The initiative focuses, in particular on operations with high income volumes and digital transactions that may not be aligned with what was reported to the tax authorities.

Monitoring is carried out through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which receives periodic reports from banking institutions and payment platforms. With that data, the agency evaluates patterns, cross-checks information, and identifies possible tax mismatches when certain financial parameters are exceeded.

The IRS examines all bank accounts that exceed these thresholds

The tax authority has the ability to cross-check data sent by banking entities and payment processors in order to identify possible tax inconsistencies. Reviews can be triggered when a person or entity:

These criteria are usually applied to taxpayers who operate on e-commerce platforms, digital payment apps, or payment systems with a high volume of transactions.

The IRS emphasizes that this is not an automatic audit for all cases exceeding those limits, but rather a preventive tax monitoring mechanism that helps detect discrepancies between what was reported and what was actually received.

What consequences can arise if irregularities are detected in audits

If the information cross-check reveals inconsistencies between reported income and the observed financial activity, the agency may:

Request additional supporting documentation .

Initiate a formal audit .

Apply fines and interest .

Require payment of taxes owed.

In the most complex cases, the process can extend for several months, particularly if it involves unregistered business activity or omitted income.

Tax specialists suggest keeping tax information up to date and retaining receipts for every transaction , especially in independent or digital activities where income can fluctuate from month to month.

Who needs to pay closer attention in bank account reviews

The tightening of IRS controls mainly affects self-employed workers, online sellers, content creators, and small businesses operating through digital platforms.

The official message is unequivocal: the increase in the use of electronic payments also increases the traceability of transactions. Therefore, those who exceed the income and transaction thresholds must make sure their tax returns accurately reflect their real activity.

Although not all accounts that exceed the limits will be audited, they may still be subject to oversight.