Scammers may impersonate the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) through phone calls, emails, text messages, or letters in an attempt to obtain taxpayers’ personal or financial information. The agency has identified several warning signs that can help Americans recognize when a communication may be fraudulent.

The IRS also explains how it normally contacts taxpayers and what to look for before responding to a message or request for payment.

These are the warning signs of an IRS scam

According to the IRS, a communication may be a scam if it is unexpected, creates a sense of urgency, or threatens the recipient. Requests for personal or financial information and demands for immediate payment are also warning signs.

Taxpayers should also be cautious of messages that promise refunds, credits, or deductions. The IRS specifically warns that scammers may use these offers to pressure people into providing sensitive information.

The agency also states that it never sends direct messages through social media. Social media is used to share updates, tax information, scam alerts, and IRS services, but not to contact taxpayers through direct messages.

The IRS says it normally contacts taxpayers for the first time by mail delivered through the U.S. Postal Service. Taxpayers can use the agency’s online tools to verify whether a letter or notice is legitimate.

The agency may also send emails or text messages, but generally only when taxpayers have opted in. IRS account notifications come from addresses ending in irs.gov, while IRS text messages use specific short codes.

The IRS warns taxpayers to watch for scams seeking personal and financial information.

Phone calls can also be legitimate in certain circumstances, particularly when dealing with an existing tax matter. However, the IRS says automated messages may direct taxpayers to IRS.gov to securely manage their accounts, make payments, or resolve an issue rather than requesting sensitive information during the call.

What should taxpayers know about payments?

One common scam involves impersonators demanding immediate payment for a supposed tax debt. The IRS warns that scammers may request payment through methods such as gift cards or cryptocurrency. The agency does not accept gift cards as payment.

The IRS also warns taxpayers about scams involving fake online accounts, fraudulent tax credits, and social media advice promising unusually large refunds. Some schemes encourage taxpayers to submit false information on tax forms in order to receive a larger refund, which can result in penalties and, in some cases, criminal prosecution.

If a taxpayer receives a suspicious communication claiming to come from the IRS, the agency provides options to report the scam or suspected fraud rather than responding to the message.