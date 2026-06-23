Thousands of taxpayers wait every year for an IRS tax refund after filing their tax return. However, one very common mistake can cause delays of weeks or even months in payment processing.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) uses automated systems to compare the data included in each return with the forms submitted by employers, financial institutions, and payment companies. When significant differences appear, the refund may be held while authorities review the case.

The mistake that delays all tax refunds

One of the main reasons for delays occurs when the reported income declared by the taxpayer does not match the records the IRS already has in its databases. The agency receives information from multiple sources, including:

W-2 forms sent by employers.

1099 forms issued by banks.

1099-K forms reported by payment platforms.

Investment records.

Payments for freelance work or business activities.

If the declared amounts differ from those officially reported, the system may flag the return for review.

IRS delays payments for everyone who made this procedure incorrectly

When the reported income does not match the forms received by the agency, the IRS may:

Delay the refund.

Request additional documentation.

Automatically correct the return.

Send notifications to the taxpayer.

Initiate more detailed verification processes.

In some cases, the taxpayer may receive a letter requesting explanations before the refund is released.

How long can a refund be delayed?

When there are no errors, many electronic refunds are processed in approximately 21 days. However, if the return requires manual review due to inconsistencies or additional checks, the timeframes can be significantly extended.

Each case is analyzed individually by the tax authorities.