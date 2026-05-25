The Social Security Administration (SSA) explains to all older adults the age at which they must complete the application process to request their retirement benefits in order to receive a higher amount.

Although the federal agency allows people to apply for these benefits starting at age 62 as long as they meet the required 40 credits, there is a particular age that allows you to receive the maximum amount paid by Social Security.

Retirement application: at what age should it be done to receive an increased benefit?

Delayed retirement is granted to people who wait until after reaching full retirement age to file their application and begin receiving benefits.

“If you decide to delay receiving your benefits until after you reach full retirement age , we will increase your benefit amount by a certain percentage, depending on the year you were born,” SSA stated.

This increase will be added automatically and will grow for each month you choose to wait to receive retirement benefits after full retirement age up to age 70.

In this sense, all people born in 1956 who have not yet claimed their benefits and are eligible to do so will be able to begin receiving the maximum benefit they can be granted this year.

What happens if retirement benefits are claimed early

Early retirement is received before reaching full retirement age. Although one of its biggest advantages is the possibility of receiving money for longer, SSA specifies that deductions are made for every month benefits are paid early.

“If you start receiving your benefits early, we will reduce them by approximately 0.5% on average for each month you receive benefits before your full retirement age,” it explains.

If retirement is claimed upon reaching full retirement age, there will be no deduction from the benefit.