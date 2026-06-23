The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sets precise rules when a taxpayer incurs a tax debt and does not respond to official notices. If formal reminders are not answered within the stipulated period, the agency could proceed with one of the most drastic actions: wage garnishment.

Although many think this is a decision made immediately, in reality it is the result of a prior notification process . However, once it is activated, the effect can be felt in every paycheck until the debt is fully paid off.

What does IRS wage garnishment entail and under what circumstances is it carried out?

The so-called IRS wage garnishment is a legal tool that allows the tax authority to withhold part of the worker’s income to settle outstanding tax debts.

This procedure can be carried out after the taxpayer receives a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and does not exercise their right to respond or request a hearing within the stated deadline.

When the measure is carried out:

Unlike other penalties, this garnishment is not limited to a single collection. It remains in effect until the tax obligation is fully paid, or an agreement is reached with the competent agency.

In addition to wages, the IRS also has the authority to intervene bank accounts and, in extreme circumstances, carry out the seizure of assets.

The essential procedure that many workers overlook

When the garnishment affects wages, the employer is required to provide the worker with a Statement of Exemptions and Filing Status. This document is essential, as it makes it possible to determine which part of the income could be protected.

The deadline for submitting it is short: only three days. If it is not submitted within the stipulated time, the calculation is carried out under less favorable conditions, which could increase the amount withheld from each payment. This aspect, which often goes unnoticed, can make a significant difference in the monthly impact on the taxpayer’s financial situation .

How to prevent or stop IRS garnishment

Although the measure appears to be final, there are viable options. The IRS garnishment can be suspended if some of the following conditions are met:

The entire tax debt is paid.

A payment plan approved by the agency is established.

A notable financial hardship situation is demonstrated.