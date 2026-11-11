The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has made Form 4547 available so parents and guardians can request the opening of the new Trump Accounts, investment accounts for children under 18.

The program includes an initial $1,000 contribution from the federal government for children who meet the eligibility requirements. To request the opening of one of these accounts, parents or guardians must file Form 4547 with the IRS.

What Is IRS Form 4547?

Form 4547 is an IRS document that allows parents, guardians, or other authorized individuals to request the opening of a Trump Account in the name of a child under 18.

Through this form, applicants can request the creation of an investment account for the child and, if the conditions are met, receive the federal government’s initial $1,000 contribution.

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) created specifically for minors.

The money deposited is invested in funds that track U.S. company indexes , such as certain mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that meet the program’s requirements.

The child is the account holder, while parents, guardians, or other authorized adults may manage it during the child’s minority. In addition, the accounts can receive contributions from the federal government, employers, family members, and other approved sources.

The funds remain invested during the growth period, which ends on Dec. 31 of the year before the beneficiary turns 18.

How can you get the $1,000 contribution, and what are the requirements?

The Treasury Department offers an initial $1,000 contribution for minors who meet the program’s conditions. To qualify for this benefit, the following requirements must be met:

Be born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Have a valid Social Security number (SSN).

Have not previously received an initial program contribution.

Meet the definition of a qualifying child of the authorized person requesting the contribution.

To request the federal government’s initial contribution, line 7 of Part III of Form 4547 must be checked.

There are two ways to file this form. The first is by mail, to the address listed on the IRS official website, together with the tax return for the fiscal year in which the enrollment is made.

The second option is to file Form 4547 electronically along with the tax return for the same fiscal year.