Confirmed by the Government | The program that gives homeowners 62 and older up to $10,000 to fix their homes, and they don’t have to pay it back

Getting a loan is one of the most important financial decisions many Americans make. From buying a home to paying for repairs or covering unexpected expenses, there are federal and state programs that offer special conditions, such as lower down payments or more flexible requirements.

In this regard, a federal program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers financial help for certain cases, and part of that help does not have to be repaid.

It is the Section 504 Home Repair program, which offers grants to homeowners 62 and older with very low incomes so they can remove health and safety hazards from their homes.

How much money does the loan give

According to the USDA, the maximum amount of money the program gives depends on the type of deal:

Grants: Up to $10,000 with the same amount as lifetime per person. It only needs to be repaid if the property is sold in less than 3 years.

Loans: Up to $40,000 at a fixed 1% interest rate over 20 years.

Both can be combined for up to $50,000 in total assistance.

Who qualifies for the homeowner USDA program

To apply, homeowners must meet certain requirements:

Be unable to get affordable credit elsewhere.

Have a household income at or below the very low income limit for their county.

For grants, be 62 or older.

The home must also be located in an eligible rural area. The USDA has an eligibility site where people can check their eligibility. Many large cities do not qualify, but some nearby areas might, so it may be worth checking.

How can the money of the program be used?

The rules are different for each type of help:

Grants up to $10,000 must be used to remove health and safety hazards at home.

Loans can be used more broadly to repair, improve, or modernize the home

How can the money of the program be used? Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How to apply?

Applications are accepted year-round through local USDA Rural Development offices. According to the agency, approval times depend on the funding available in each area.

People interested can contact a USDA home loan specialist in their state, who can help them check their eligibility and complete the application.

For many older homeowners, this program can make the difference between staying safely in their homes or having to leave them.