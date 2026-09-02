A proposal introduced in Congress would have provided an additional $200 per month to eligible recipients of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and certain veterans’ disability compensation or pension benefits.

The measure, however, has not been aproved. The bill, known as the Social Security Emergency Inflation Relief Act, was introduced in the Senate on October 30, 2025, and was referred to the Committee on Finance.

Who could qualify for the $200?

The proposal would establish a temporary additional payment for people who receive certain federal benefits.

Potential beneficiaries include:

Social Security recipients under Title II .

People eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) .

Eligible recipients of Railroad Retirement benefits .

Certain veterans receiving disability compensation .

Certain veterans receiving pension benefits .

Certain recipients of Civil Service Retirement System annuity payments.

The bill specifies that eligible individuals could receive one additional $200 payment per month during the applicable period, regardless of whether they qualify for more than one of the covered benefits.

If the proposal were enacted as written, the applicable period would run from January 1, 2026, through June 30, 2026. This would allow for up to six monthly payments of $200, or $1,200 in total, for an individual who met the eligibility requirements throughout the entire period.

Because the proposal was not approved, these payments did not become part of the regular benefits received by eligible individuals.