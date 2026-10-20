En esta noticia

Josh Brolin es uno de los actores estadounidenses más reconocidos de las últimas décadas. Nacido en California en 1968 e hijo del actor James Brolin, comenzó su carrera cinematográfica con The Goonies y posteriormente participó en películas como No Country for Old Men, Sicario y Dune. También interpretó a Thanos en varias películas del universo Marvel.

Durante una aparición en Jimmy Kimmel Live!, mientras promocionaba Whalefall, Brolin llevó una lista manuscrita con 74 películas que considera imprescindibles. El programa presentó el segmento como la selección de “74 Movies Everyone Needs to See”.

Brolin no leyó todos los títulos durante la entrevista. En cambio, Kimmel fue repasando algunos de ellos mientras el actor explicaba su relación con el cine. La selección combina películas estadounidenses con producciones internacionales y está especialmente marcada por el cine de los años 70.

Una lista que va de los clásicos al cine de culto

Entre las primeras películas aparecen Jaws, Klute, The Warriors, Persona, , Bringing Up Baby, Shampoo, The Long Goodbye y Heaven Can Wait.

También están Apocalypse Now, Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, Straight Time, Scarecrow, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Wild at Heart y Deliverance.

La lista continúa con Stranger Than Paradise, Saturday Night Fever, Bicycle Thieves, Julius Caesar, Flirting with Disaster, Cinema Paradiso, Lenny, The Last Detail, Carnal Knowledge y Five Easy Pieces.

Brolin también incluyó Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Moonstruck, JFK, The Last Picture Show, The Heartbreak Kid, Rear Window, Gaslight, Last Tango in Paris, Paris, Texas y Chopper. La selección avanza después hacia Nashville, A Woman Under the Influence, Breaking the Waves y She’s Gotta Have It.

Los grandes clásicos también tienen su lugar

En la segunda mitad aparecen algunos de los títulos más reconocidos de la historia del cine. Brolin eligió 12 Angry Men, Dog Day Afternoon, The Deer Hunter, Raging Bull, The French Connection, French Connection II y The Conversation.

También figuran The 400 Blows, Star Wars, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, One-Eyed Jacks, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, The Godfather y The Godfather Part II.

La lista incluye además The Goodbye Girl, The Worst Person in the World, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Taxi Driver, The Piano Teacher, Days of Heaven, Léolo, Three Colours: Blue, Napoleon, The Beautiful Person y The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.

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La única película de Josh Brolin que eligió el propio Josh Brolin

Hay un dato particular dentro de la selección: solo una de las películas está protagonizada por el propio Brolin.

Se trata de Flirting with Disaster, la comedia de 1996 dirigida por David O. Russell. Brolin interpreta a un agente de la ATF y explicó durante el programa, en tono humorístico, por qué decidió incluirla.

Según contó, eligió esa película porque interpretaba a un agente bisexual con una particular obsesión por las axilas. De toda su filmografía, fue la única que consideró que debía formar parte de la lista.

Eso deja fuera películas mucho más conocidas de su carrera, como No Country for Old Men, Sicario, Dune, Avengers: Infinity War y Avengers: Endgame.

Las 74 películas de Josh Brolin

La lista completa, respetando el orden en que aparece en la reproducción del documento, es la siguiente:

  1. Jaws
  2. Klute
  3. The Warriors
  4. Persona
  6. Bringing Up Baby
  7. Shampoo
  8. The Long Goodbye
  9. Heaven Can Wait
  10. Apocalypse Now
  11. Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse
  12. Straight Time
  13. Scarecrow
  14. The Outlaw Josey Wales
  15. Wild at Heart
  16. Deliverance
  17. Stranger Than Paradise
  18. Saturday Night Fever
  19. Bicycle Thieves
  20. Julius Caesar
  21. Flirting with Disaster
  22. Cinema Paradiso
  23. Lenny
  24. The Last Detail
  25. Carnal Knowledge
  26. Five Easy Pieces
  27. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
  28. Moonstruck
  29. JFK
  30. The Last Picture Show
  31. The Heartbreak Kid
  32. Rear Window
  33. Gaslight
  34. Last Tango in Paris
  35. Paris, Texas
  36. Chopper
  37. Nashville
  38. A Woman Under the Influence
  39. Breaking the Waves
  40. She’s Gotta Have It
  41. 12 Angry Men
  42. Dog Day Afternoon
  43. The Deer Hunter
  44. Raging Bull
  45. The French Connection
  46. French Connection II
  47. The Conversation
  48. The 400 Blows
  49. Star Wars
  50. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  51. One-Eyed Jacks
  52. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
  53. The Godfather
  54. The Godfather Part II
  55. The Goodbye Girl
  56. The Worst Person in the World
  57. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  58. Taxi Driver
  59. The Piano Teacher
  60. Days of Heaven
  61. Léolo
  62. Three Colours: Blue
  63. Napoleon
  64. The Beautiful Person
  65. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
  66. Wings of Desire
  67. The Best Years of Our Lives
  68. Bad Day at Black Rock
  69. Rope
  70. Children of Men
  71. The Blues Brothers
  72. The Hustler
  73. The Color of Money
  74. Strangers on a Train

La selección muestra una preferencia evidente por el cine de los años 70, aunque Brolin también incorpora películas de las décadas de 1940, 1950 y 1960 y títulos del siglo XXI. Entre estos últimos están Children of Men y The Worst Person in the World, dos de las elecciones más recientes destacadas en la cobertura de la lista.