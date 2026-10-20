Durante una aparición en Jimmy Kimmel Live!, mientras promocionaba Whalefall, Brolin llevó una lista manuscrita con 74 películas que considera imprescindibles. El programa presentó el segmento como la selección de “74 Movies Everyone Needs to See”.

Josh Brolin es uno de los actores estadounidenses más reconocidos de las últimas décadas. Nacido en California en 1968 e hijo del actor James Brolin, comenzó su carrera cinematográfica con The Goonies y posteriormente participó en películas como No Country for Old Men, Sicario y Dune. También interpretó a Thanos en varias películas del universo Marvel.

Durante una aparición en Jimmy Kimmel Live!, mientras promocionaba Whalefall, Brolin llevó una lista manuscrita con 74 películas que considera imprescindibles. El programa presentó el segmento como la selección de “74 Movies Everyone Needs to See”.

Brolin no leyó todos los títulos durante la entrevista. En cambio, Kimmel fue repasando algunos de ellos mientras el actor explicaba su relación con el cine. La selección combina películas estadounidenses con producciones internacionales y está especialmente marcada por el cine de los años 70.

Una lista que va de los clásicos al cine de culto

Entre las primeras películas aparecen Jaws, Klute, The Warriors, Persona, 8½, Bringing Up Baby, Shampoo, The Long Goodbye y Heaven Can Wait.

También están Apocalypse Now, Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, Straight Time, Scarecrow, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Wild at Heart y Deliverance.

La lista continúa con Stranger Than Paradise, Saturday Night Fever, Bicycle Thieves, Julius Caesar, Flirting with Disaster, Cinema Paradiso, Lenny, The Last Detail, Carnal Knowledge y Five Easy Pieces.

Brolin también incluyó Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Moonstruck, JFK, The Last Picture Show, The Heartbreak Kid, Rear Window, Gaslight, Last Tango in Paris, Paris, Texas y Chopper. La selección avanza después hacia Nashville, A Woman Under the Influence, Breaking the Waves y She’s Gotta Have It.

Los grandes clásicos también tienen su lugar

En la segunda mitad aparecen algunos de los títulos más reconocidos de la historia del cine. Brolin eligió 12 Angry Men, Dog Day Afternoon, The Deer Hunter, Raging Bull, The French Connection, French Connection II y The Conversation.

También figuran The 400 Blows, Star Wars, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, One-Eyed Jacks, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, The Godfather y The Godfather Part II.

La lista incluye además The Goodbye Girl, The Worst Person in the World, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Taxi Driver, The Piano Teacher, Days of Heaven, Léolo, Three Colours: Blue, Napoleon, The Beautiful Person y The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.

La única película de Josh Brolin que eligió el propio Josh Brolin

Hay un dato particular dentro de la selección: solo una de las películas está protagonizada por el propio Brolin.

Se trata de Flirting with Disaster, la comedia de 1996 dirigida por David O. Russell. Brolin interpreta a un agente de la ATF y explicó durante el programa, en tono humorístico, por qué decidió incluirla.

Según contó, eligió esa película porque interpretaba a un agente bisexual con una particular obsesión por las axilas. De toda su filmografía, fue la única que consideró que debía formar parte de la lista.

Eso deja fuera películas mucho más conocidas de su carrera, como No Country for Old Men, Sicario, Dune, Avengers: Infinity War y Avengers: Endgame.

Las 74 películas de Josh Brolin

La lista completa, respetando el orden en que aparece en la reproducción del documento, es la siguiente:

Jaws Klute The Warriors Persona 8½ Bringing Up Baby Shampoo The Long Goodbye Heaven Can Wait Apocalypse Now Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse Straight Time Scarecrow The Outlaw Josey Wales Wild at Heart Deliverance Stranger Than Paradise Saturday Night Fever Bicycle Thieves Julius Caesar Flirting with Disaster Cinema Paradiso Lenny The Last Detail Carnal Knowledge Five Easy Pieces Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Moonstruck JFK The Last Picture Show The Heartbreak Kid Rear Window Gaslight Last Tango in Paris Paris, Texas Chopper Nashville A Woman Under the Influence Breaking the Waves She’s Gotta Have It 12 Angry Men Dog Day Afternoon The Deer Hunter Raging Bull The French Connection French Connection II The Conversation The 400 Blows Star Wars One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest One-Eyed Jacks Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb The Godfather The Godfather Part II The Goodbye Girl The Worst Person in the World Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Taxi Driver The Piano Teacher Days of Heaven Léolo Three Colours: Blue Napoleon The Beautiful Person The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Wings of Desire The Best Years of Our Lives Bad Day at Black Rock Rope Children of Men The Blues Brothers The Hustler The Color of Money Strangers on a Train

La selección muestra una preferencia evidente por el cine de los años 70, aunque Brolin también incorpora películas de las décadas de 1940, 1950 y 1960 y títulos del siglo XXI. Entre estos últimos están Children of Men y The Worst Person in the World, dos de las elecciones más recientes destacadas en la cobertura de la lista.