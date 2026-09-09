En esta noticia Wiping AA and AAA batteries with a lemon swab: what it is for

When AA or AAA batteries do not seem to work even though they are charged, they may have corrosion or a significant buildup of residue on the contact points, which could be preventing them from working properly.

When solving this at home, a simple trick to implement is to soak a swab in lemon juice to quickly and effectively clean the affected areas.

Wiping AA and AAA batteries with a lemon swab: what it is for

AA and AAA batteries work through contact between their metal parts and the device they are in. If there is corrosion or accumulated residue in these areas, the connection can be interrupted, causing intermittent or even no operation at all.

The same happens if the residue is on the contacts of the compartment where the batteries should be placed, so the lemon swab trick also works to clean this area.

It is then a quick, homemade way to use to gently clean the affected areas and avoid operating problems.

How to use the lemon swab trick on AA and AAA batteries

To put it into practice, the advice is

Remove the batteries from the device where they are placed

Check the metal contacts of the batteries and the compartment

Inspect the ends for residue or corrosion

Lightly moisten the swab with lemon

Carefully clean the affected areas

Let everything dry completely before putting the batteries back in