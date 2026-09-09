Chapter 322 of the Florida Statutes sets the rules that can lead to a suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.

Among the situations covered by the law are those driving violations that cause serious accidents, injuries, and significant damage.

According to the regulations, a driver’s license can be suspended without a preliminary hearing when the records are sufficient to show that the driver committed an offense in which revocation is the measure to be taken.

Those who do this while driving will see their driver’s license revoked

One of the situations provided for in the license revocation occurs when a person is convicted of a traffic violation that caused a fatal accident, injuries, or property damage exceeding 500 dollars.

In addition, the law contemplates other circumstances for revocation, such as the illegal or fraudulent use of a license, the unlawful obtaining of the document, or the use of a license issued in another person’s name.

The authorities may also take action when the driver has committed violations in another state that would also be grounds for suspension.

Accumulating points can also lead to the suspension of a driver’s license

Chapter 322 maintains a point system to evaluate traffic violations. When a driver accumulates 12 points in a 12-month period, their driver’s license is suspended for up to 30 days.

Penalties increase if violations continue to accumulate. Reaching 18 points in 18 months is equivalent to a three-month suspension, while reaching 24 points in 36 months can lead to a suspension of up to one year.

Some examples of violations that add points are reckless driving, leaving the scene after certain accidents, speeding, illegally passing a stopped school bus, etc.